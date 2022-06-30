This summer we’ll be highlighting two players from the Franklin County Post01 Legion Baseball Team each week until the end of the season. This week we’ve got Jackson Porter and Zach Smith, who were selected by their coaches for their early-season contributions.
Jackson Porter
MVU Class of 2021
Q&A with Jackson Porter
After a year of college, what have you enjoyed about summer baseball? It’s very relaxed, and everyone on the team is friends with one another. In college, you’re always fighting for your spot. It’s a tryout every day. And grades are a big part of college baseball. Summer baseball allows you to enjoy the game at a lower stress level.
How has your baseball mindset changed since high school? The higher levels I climb, the different mentality I have. I’ve learned that baseball truly is more mental than anything. That applies to pre-game and post-game–on the field and in the batter’s box. It’s in every part of the game. Since high school, I’ve strengthened my plate approach and hitting strategies when facing different pitchers. There’s so much strategy in baseball, and that becomes more apparent the higher level you play.
What three things do you love about the game of baseball? I love the team camaraderie, and I love the fact that it’s based on individual components– it’s up to you. No one can prevent you from hitting the ball but yourself. I also love making difficult plays in the outfield–a dive or a great catch.
Post 01 Legion Baseball Coach Michael Graham: Jackson has emerged as a leader for Post 01. He will get on to a teammate just as quick if not quicker than us coaches. He’s very vocal out on the field trying to get the team amped.
Stats: Batting Avg.: .350, OBP: .458 Hits: 7 with 4 doubles and 1 triple. Also team leader in RBI with 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.