Kam Lovelette graduated from Enosburg Junior-Senior High School in 2021 and attended Colby Sawyer College where he played baseball for the Chargers.
Q&A with Kam Lovelette
After a year of college ball, what do you notice most getting back on the diamond for the summer season? Coming back from my first year college made me realize how much of a step up college ball is from high school. For me I’m able to work on my sequencing and the pitches that I need to work on. Which will help me big time going into next college season.
How has your college experience helped you help younger players this summer? The college experience is like nothing else it’s a grind, every batter you face every pitch you through was an absolute battle, if you miss your spot even a little it gets hit. Coming back to legion and being able to bring that mentality of grinding and making good thought out pitches has rubbed off on the rest of our pitching staff. I’ve seen major growth in all of our pitchers and it’s great to see.
What would you say is the greatest strength of this year's Legion team? I would say our pitching is our greatest strength. Our staff has really taken a step forward when it comes to being able to just get guys out. It doesn’t matter if they are strikeout pitchers or ground-ball guys they just get guys out.
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Kam Lovelette: Kam is a true leader. He is quietly vocal with the team. He picks up a player when he is down and has taken quite a few of our pitchers under his wing. He is also swinging a pretty good bat as of late. Kam is also a very intelligent player out there on the field. He is also honest which is something we coaches appreciate. Kam is our leader on the mound in strikeouts. He has been unlucky at times with run support but still has come out with 2 wins.
STATS: ERA 3.00, 17Ks, 18 innings pitched. Offensive: 11 hits, 8 RBI, 6 runs scored.
