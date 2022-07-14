Q&A with Joey Nachaczewski
Joey Nachaczewski graduated from BFA-St. Albans in June of 2022.
What do you feel has been your greatest strength this summer? I feel my dedication to the game and drive to keep getting better is my greatest strength.This summer season has been really fun for me so far. I feel my greatest contributions are my hitting and fielding. Currently, I’m leading the team in hits and hope to keep hitting the ball well for the rest of the season. I also feel my fielding has been pretty good. I’ve been able to make some great plays, and I keep working hard to continue getting better and support the team.
What are you enjoying about summer ball after closing out your high school career? After closing out my high school season, the thing I’ve enjoyed the most about playing summer baseball is the number of games we play in the season. Waking up in the morning and looking forward to playing games almost every afternoon is enjoyable and lets me continue to get more practice and continue to get better. I’m looking to continue playing baseball in college, so all the games help me keep improving.
What about this team will you remember most? I’ll always remember the games where we fought hard, played a great game and won. I will also remember the times we struggled but kept our heads up and pushed each other for the best, learned from our mistakes and improved on them. The guys on the team are a great, and I enjoy playing baseball with them all. I‘ll always remember them and the bonds we’ve made as a team.
Post 01 coach Micheal Graham on Joey Nachaczewski: Joey is one who stands out. He is a spirited player. He always gives us and his teammates 100%. He is very vocal out on the field. If he makes a mistake he owns it. Right now he is our leading hitter and has one of the hottest bats on the team. He is leading in several offensive categories.
STATS: .319BA, 15 hits, 6 2B, 1 3B and 12 Runs scored.
