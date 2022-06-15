The Franklin County Post 01 baseball team kicked off the season with a 9-2 win over Montpelier on Tuesday, June 14. Franklin County tallied three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. Montpelier scored twice in the final inning.

Franklin County offense: Matt Gonyeau Isaac Gratton, Peyton Graham, Joey Nachazewski, Jackson Porte, and Gavin Nichols each had hits. 

Kam Lovelette and Eli Calhoun threw for Post 01.

Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos of the game!

