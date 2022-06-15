The Franklin County Post 01 baseball team kicked off the season with a 9-2 win over Montpelier on Tuesday, June 14. Franklin County tallied three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. Montpelier scored twice in the final inning.
Franklin County offense: Matt Gonyeau Isaac Gratton, Peyton Graham, Joey Nachazewski, Jackson Porte, and Gavin Nichols each had hits.
Kam Lovelette and Eli Calhoun threw for Post 01.
2022 Post 01 Roster
Name Primary Position Secondary Position Number Peyton Graham Pitcher Thirdbase 12 Joey Nachaczewski Shortstop Pitcher 14 Mathew Gonyeau Pitcher Outfield 17 Isaac Gratton Outfield Pitcher 8 Jackson Porter Outfield Thirdbase 16 Eli Calhoun Pitcher Firstbase 26 Kam Lovelette Pitcher Thirdbase 15 Chase Ovitt Catcher Outfield 6 Zachary Smith 1st Base Outfield 9 Gavin Nichols Catcher Middle Infield 4 Michael Weber 1st Base Outfield 24 Kolby Williams Pitcher Outfield 11 Finn Biggie 1st Base Thirdbase 33 Peter Stiebris Outfield Pitcher 20 Where can you catch Post 01 this summer?
Team Date Single or DH Time Location Montpelier 6/14 5:30 PM Collins Perley Addison 6/16 5:30 PM Collins Perley at SD Ireland 6/18 DH 12:00 PM CVU at SD Ireland 6/18 DH 2:30 PM CVU Colechester 6/21 5:30 PM Collins Perley Keene Tourney June 24th 4:00 PM Alumni Field 77 Arch Street Keene NH June 25th 8:30 AM Alumni Field 77 Arch Street Keene NH June 25th 11:30 AM Alumni Field 77 Arch Street Keene NH June 26th TBD Alumni Field 77 Arch Street Keene NH Barre June 27th 5:30 PM Collins Perley Mariners June 28th 5:30 PM Collins Perley Post 91 June 30th 5:30 PM Collins Perley at Montpelier July 2nd DH 12:00 PM Montpelier Recreation Field at Montpelier July 2nd DH 2:30 PM Montpelier Recreation Field at Addison July 5th 5:30 PM Middlebury College at Mariners July 6th 6:00 Plattsburgh Sd Ireland July 7th 5:30PM Collins Perley at Colechester July 10th 1:00 PM Colechester at South Burlington July 14th 5:30 PM Veterans Memorial Park at Barre July 16th DH 12:00 PM Spaulding Highschool at Barre July 16th DH 2:30 PM Spaulding Highschool Post 91 July 18th 5:30 PM Collins Perley Addison July 19th 5:30 PM Collins Perley Colechester July 21st 5:30 PM Collins Perley at Post 91 July 25th 5:30 PM Essex Highschool
DH: Double Header
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos of the game!
