HIGHGATE — The Thunderbirds took their second close loss of the season, falling to the Lyndon Vikings on Saturday, 3-2.
“I knew we were going to start off with two of the tougher games of our season,” said head coach Chris Hatin. “You always like to get a win under your belt before you roll into the tougher games, but it tests your character.”
“In both games, the boys battled back after the other team scored first. I’m proud of them, and I thought they were the better team and the more complete team on the ice tonight.”
It was Lyndon who struck first, putting the Vikings on the board within the first minute of play.
The second period saw the Thunderbirds catch some fire, putting two goals on the board and bringing the MVU fans to life.
A five-minute major called on Lyndon late in the first period, opened the door for the Thunderbirds to tack on their first goal.
The Vikings’ defense killed scored a shorthanded goal at 7:06, but Kyle Gilbert answered, putting the Thunderbirds on the board with an unassisted goal.
Mason Lemnah netted a second goal for the T-Birds late in the second period, tying the game. Jackson Porter had the assist.
With less than two minutes in regulation play, Lyndon scored the tiebreaker, earning the 3-2 win.
MVU goalie PJ Bouchard had 18 saves, and Vikings goalie had 34 saves.
MVU senior and captain, Kyle Gilbert, earned the Tournament Player Award for the Thunderbirds.
“It’s a lot of fun being the guy to look up to,” said Kyle, when asked about his position as captain of the Thunderbirds this year.
“The bounces didn’t go our way today, but we just have to keep moving forward,” said Gilbert. “We’ve got a pretty good team, and we can bounce back from this.”
Hatin recognized all the leaders, including Gilbert, who are stepping forward early in the season.
“When you look around at the leaders in the locker room, some of the leadership comes from players you wouldn’t expect--who don’t have a letter on their chest.
“They’re picking the team up, they want to win, they’re hungry, and they’re making sure to talk to the team about what they need to do between periods.”
“Kyle is a leader in that charge, but he’s got a strong group of juniors behind him that are in support,” said Hatin. “Kyle also has to be one of the best kids on the ice every time we play a game; on the ice, he leads by example.
“He’s come a long way since his freshman, and he deserves to be where he’s at right now, leading the team.”
Hatin thanked the youth hockey program in Highgate for their efforts.
“The depth the MAHA program has built over the last two or three years is really going to help the program out,” said Hattin. “That is going to make us more competitive, and the goal is to get back to Division I.”
MVU assistant coach Caleb Lothian also shared his thoughts on this year’s team.
“We have a strong starting nine, and they know how good they are,” said Lothian. “They need to put the puck on the net and get the rebounds. They need to trust in it, put the puck on the net and not try to make that second move. Shots on goal get goals.”
“We have a good group of guys, and I’m expecting big things after these two games. We got a tough start last year, going 0-2, and we didn’t lose a game again until the end of the season.
“We lost a few big players last year, but we have guys who are stepping up and filling the role. When you can see two freshmen stepping into the first and second line, I think that’s a good sign.”