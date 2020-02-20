HIGHGATE — Jackson Porter was involved in all three goals scored by Missisquoi in a two minute span halfway through the third period as the Thunderbirds went on to defeat Northfield 6-2 Wednesday night in Highgate. It was an MVU penalty that triggered the outburst.
“I seem to score more on the penalty kill,” commented Porter who had two of the goals and assisted on the other. “I move my feet as fast as I can to cause a turnover, just pressure the other team. The other team is thinking offense so there is opportunities to score if you can get the puck. Our team is working hard and sticking to the system; good things will come as we get into the playoffs.”
MVU got on the board at the seven minute mark. The line of Hunter Mason, Carter Letourneau, and Corbin Schreindorfer were all in front of Marauder goalie Dylan Partlow taking swipes at the puck when Mason finally knocked it home for the first score.
Missisquoi doubled its lead when a puck from down low was fed to Cadden LaPlant at the point. His pass over to fellow defenseman Kyle Gilbert allowed the captain to look up and pick a spot near the goalie’s head. The puck flew by into the net and apparently was tipped by Keegan Zier who was credited with the score.
Northfield scored with a minute left in the period and the teams went to the locker room with the score 2-1.
Midway through the second period, the Marauders tied the game after a turnover in the Thunderbird zone. Shortly after a Northfield penalty expired, Mason was behind the net and looked to pass out front but the puck hit something and came back to him. Partlow moved off the post and that gave Mason room to stuff it in the short side, and MVU regained the lead 3-2.
Going into the third period, the Thunderbirds enjoyed a 27-4 shot advantage yet only had the one goal lead. Here we go again?
“Not really,” replied coach Chris Hatin. “We had limited their opportunities, and we just had to stick to our game plan of working together which always works better than working individually. We rolled three lines from the start and our legs were fresh in the third period.”
Sometimes in a game, a goalie makes a big save that may have a big impact. Such was the case with ten minutes left when a Northfield player walked in alone on MVU goalie Garrett Fregeau who made the big stop when it was needed to keep Missisquoi in the lead.
Midway through the third period, Northfield went on the powerplay with the opportunity to get back in the game. The opposite happened.
MVU had possession in the Marauder zone with Gilbert passing over to Charlie Gates who threw a shot at the net. Porter was cruising through the slot and tipped the shot past Partlow for the shorty and a two goal lead.
The MVU penalty kill wasn’t done. Porter fed Gilbert in his own end and the whole Northfield team kept backing up until Gilbert got below the circle and picked a spot for a three goal lead.
Just after the MVU penalty expired, Porter was at it again, this time tipping an Issac Overton shot past Partlow for the final 6-2 score. A good shift for the junior with two goals and an assist.
Partlow finished with 30 saves and Fregeau posted 6.
“We got some guys in this game that don’t normally see much ice time to give them some exposure and experience,” explained Hatin. “Good to see Jackson get a couple; he’s a hard worker and is very coachable. We had a few too many defensive lapses that we have to clean up. Our two remaining games against Brattleboro and first place Harwood should get us ready heading into the playoffs.”