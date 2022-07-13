Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for capturing these photos of the Franklin County Post 01 team's game against SD Ireland. We especially enjoyed seeing the team's excitement as they celebrated Jackson Porter's home run. Isn't this what baseball is all about--Teammates celebrating each other's successes and working together for a win. The Post 01 boys earned a 14-4 win to cap off the day.
Porter Power: Vickie Gratton's gallery highlights Jackson Porter's Legion homer and the team's win over SD Ireland!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
