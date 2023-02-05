BFA St. Albans Indoor Track Team represented on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Vermont State Indoor Track Meet. BFA-St. Albans' athletes competed in the girls' 55 Hurdles, 55 Dash, 4 x 200 Relay, and 1000 Meter Run. The boys competed in the 1500 Meter Run and 1000 Meter Run.
Lauryn Johnson started the day for the team in the 55 Hurdles. Lauryn's start was strong, and she ran a gritty race placing her third in Division 1 with a time of 10.32 (PR) and fourth in the state of Vermont, qualifying her For New Englands on March 4.
Next on the starting line was Karli Holland in the 55 Dash. After a slight trip at the start, Karli quickly recovered, finding her footing to finish strong with a season PR of 7.9 and placing sixth in Division 1.
The boys' 1500-meter run was next for BFA, with Porteau Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay representing the team. Porteau went out hard with the front pack. He ran a strategic race maintaining third place and moving into second with less than two laps to go. He finished second in Division 1 and overall with a time of 4:09.47 (PR), qualifying him for New England's. Teddy ran a gutsy race PR of 4:35.97 in eighth place in Division 1.
The girl's 4 x 200 Relay was next with a squad of Karli Holland, Peyton Hunsicker, Lauryn Jonhson, and Elora Menard. Karli had a fantastic start placing the team in the front. Their hand-offs were executed as needed, and the three remaining girls ran strong legs of the relay. The squad finished fourth in Division 1 and the State with a time of 2:03.09 (PR), qualifying them for New Englands.
Lauren Kate (LK) Garceau was up for the girls' 1000 Meter Run. LK had to jockey for her position in the first two laps. After that, she was able to settle into the race pace and then execute her race plan. LK finished strong with negative splits. She finished with a time of 3:21.47 (PR) with a sixth-place finish for Division 1 and the State, qualifying her for New Englands.
The day's last race for BFA was the boys' 1000-meter run with Porteau Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay. Once again, Porter ran a smart tactical race. He stayed on the shoulder of the first-place athlete, and with a lap to go, Porter took the lead and didn't look back. He quickly created a gap and finished in a time of 2:39.27 (PR) as the Vermont State Champion, qualifying him for New Englands. Teddy ran a strong race finishing with a season PR of 2:58.08 and ninth-place finish.
Coach Grudev and Coach Desrosiers are proud of all of the athletes. The athletes showed up today not only with goals that they wanted to achieve but with confidence in themselves, their training, and their teammates. We knew they were nervous at the start, but we knew how we were building the season up to this meet so that each athlete could not only meet their goal but exceed it. At the beginning of next week, the team will celebrate their achievements and then switch focus until the New England meet.
