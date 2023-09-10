It was a perfect day for a cross country race at Hard'ack on Saturday, Sept. 9. Under partly sunny skies, with less humidity and lower temps, racers ran some very fast times.
BFA-St. Albans boys' varsity race: When the gun sounded for the varsity boys' race BFA-St. Albans' runner, Porter Hurteau, went to the front and controlled the pace. His pace quickly thinned the field down to three runners, himself and Champlain Valley Union runners Owen Deale and Dan Knight.
The three would run stride for stride until 800m to go when Hurteau's increased pace was too much for Deale. With 600m to go, Knight was showing signs of fading; he did as Hurteau went on to an 8-second victory for his first cross country win.
His time of 16:03 would be a 30-second improvement on his PR. The BFA pack of Toby Hurteau, Jacoby Soter, and Teddy Tremblay all had huge Personal Records as well, running to ninth, tenth, and eleventh places, respectively. Hurteau took 1:17 off his previous PR, Soter a 1:07, and Tremblay 57 seconds.
The PR's didn't stop there as senior Noah Lavigne ran to a 1:34 improvement to place 60th, and freshman Liam Patenaude, running in his first varsity race, placed 75th in a PR time of 20:47, a 1:18 improvement. The team placed third for the second weekend in a row, firmly making them one of the best in Vermont this fall.
BFA-St. Albans varsity girls race: The varsity girls also had a successful day, with many improving on their personal records. The girls have shown a lot of poise running without our top two runners so far this season. Marie DeSorgher led the way for us, placing 52nd for a 15-second improvement on her PR. Nota Tatro placed 58th with a 1:22 Improvement, Lilah Powers 62nd with a 3:43 improvement, Kate Storms ran to a season's best to place 64th, a 1:03 improvement, Maddie Messier placed 70th for a 2:25 improvement, and Laura Persons placed 79th for a 2:36 improvement.
BFA-St. Albans junior varsity boys: The JV boys all had solid days with many PR's as well. Freshman Brandon Payne led the way with an 88th-place finish. He had a 1:14 improvement on his PR. Adam Kavanaugh placed 93rd with a 1:26 improvement on his season-best time. Ryan Heyer 97th with a 1:28 improvement on his PR. Landon Corrigan's 102nd ran to a 1:04 improvement on his season's best. Jayden Hawes placed 103rd. Jack Barney placed 105th with a 55-second PR, Jack Lagrow placed 106th with a 2:10 improvement on his PR, and Tristan Boomhover placed 108th with a 2:30 PR improvement. Randy Peterson placed 112th in a PR time of 44:18.
What's next? The BFA-St. Albans cross country teams have next weekend off before traveling to Manchester, NH, for the highly competitive Manchester Invitational on Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.