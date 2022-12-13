USATF held it's Junior Olympic Cross Country National Championships Saturday in Bryan-College Station, TX, on Dec. 10. The race was held on the Texas A&M cross country course, and the age groups ranged from eight and under to 18 years old. Each two-year age group has its own Championship, and the top 25 in each age group are named All-Americans.
BFA-St. Albans was well represented by two of its own. Sophomore Teddy Tremblay and junior Porter Hurteau teamed up with six St. Johnsbury Academy runners to form a team for the Green Mountain Athletic Association. They competed in the 15-16/17-18 age group. These two age groups are combined for scoring purposes because many of the teams are from the same high school, allowing them to compete as a team instead of trying to field teams in both age groups.
The team finished a strong sixth place in the nation out of 21 complete teams competing. If there were a 15-16 age group, they would be National Champions as seven of the eight on the team were 15 or 16 years old, which makes their placing even more impressive at this high level.
Teddy, still struggling with a late-season injury, placed 176th overall in a time of 19:36 and 103rd in the 15-16 age group. There were 131 runners 15-16 and 224 runners combined. Porter placed 31st overall and 16th in the 15-16 age group in a time of 16:56. His 16th placing makes him only the second runner from BFA-St. Albans to ever become an All-American. Meredith Mashtare accomplished the feat in 2017 and 2018. Two teammates joined Porter on the victory podium as Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed eighth and Carson Eames placed 25th.
Q&A with Porter Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay
What three things will you take with you from your experience at USATF Junior Olympic Nationals?
Porter: I'll take the experience of new competition, the opportunity to see a new place, and how lucky we are to live in Vermont. Most of all, I'll take home the new friendships that Teddy and I have developed with the boys from St. Johnsbury. It will be nice to have new friends through the coming seasons.
Teddy: The things that I'll be taking from this race and experience is that even at the end of the season after states, you should not chill out training-wise and continue to train like you had all season
Would you encourage others to try the Junior Olympics?
Porter: I would definitely encourage others to try Junior Olympics. It was a great opportunity to team up with others you normally wouldn't meet. It's also nice to surprise yourself with how competitive Vermont is in these competitions.
Teddy: Of course, I would recommend and encourage people to race in the Junior Olympics; it’s an amazing experience regardless of how your race goes.
Did you like the course?
Porter: The course wasn't my favorite. Coming from Vermont, I am used to tough hills, beautiful scenery, and lower temperatures. The course was the exact opposite, built for speed. There were some slight rolls in the course that offered a little taste of home, but it was a drag race for most of the race.
Teddy: I definitely really liked the course; not too much elevation change throughout, which I liked, and you had the markers at every kilometer and mile, which was a lot better than having to guess where I was
Did the warm weather affect your race?
Porter: The warmer weather had a small effect, but I feel like I dealt with it well. I had layered up the previous weeks to run in hotter than normal conditions to train for this race.
Teddy: The warmer weather definitely affected my race by 1.5 miles, I felt my legs start to shut down, which was normal, just not for that early in the race.
What were you feeling on the start line?
Porter: I was feeling excited that I had this opportunity. I had only run Junior Olympics once before, and this was a dream come true. I wanted to make my friends, family, and state proud.
Teddy: On the starting line, I felt like I always do before races--exited but also like my legs were super heavy, which would make me go slower but as usual, when the gun went off, those nerves disappeared.
Anything else you would like to add about your experience?
Porter: I want to give a big shoutout to my dad (Tim Hurteau). He has been a huge driving force throughout my high school career, and his willingness to help the team and me in any way possible has helped me improve so much. I would also like to thank Coach (Mike) Mashtare; he did a great job checking in on us, juggling his responsibilities as a Nordic coach, and giving us the encouragement that we needed.
Teddy: It was just a great experience, a great team, and it taught me a lot of lessons that I probably wouldn’t have learned about racing if I hadn’t gone
Q&A with coach Tim Hurteau
How was your first experience at Nationals? My first experience at Nationals was awesome. We have been to other meets that are the same, if not larger but the feeling that you get being at the last race of the year is a different sensation.
What did you learn to pass on to your athletes back in Vermont? The biggest thing that was confirmed for me at Nationals is that our Vermont athletes are a truly talented group, and even though we are from a small state, our runners can compete at the highest level in the country.
Anything else you would like to add about the experience, as a coach or as a dad at the race? Whether I'm coaching or being present as a parent, I have always tried to enjoy the moment. Watching Porter and his teammates succeed at the National level is extremely exciting. There's nothing better than watching the boys push themselves to their limit and give it their all; it makes you very proud.
