On Saturday, Nov. 12, BFA-St. Albans junior Porter Hurteau and freshman Katilyn Lumbra will travel to Rhode Island to compete in the 2022 New England Cross Country Championships. The two competed at the 2022 Vermont Cross Country State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 28. Hurteau also ran at the Meet of Champions on Nov. 5, earning a fifth-place finish overall in 16:48, making him the second-fastest junior in Vermont.
States recap from BFA-St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare:
Porter became BFA's second runner ever to finish as the runner-up in States. He was the third-fastest guy out of all three divisions. His time of 17:05 is the third-fastest time ever run by a BFA boy at States on the Thetford course, behind only Jacob Tremblay's 17:02 run in 2021 and Kanoa King's 17:03 run in 2005 when he was the runner-up. Porter ranks fourth on the top 25 list for BFA-St. Albans runners when you add in the Woods Trail race and any New England races run at Thetford. He improved by 59 seconds over his time run last year at States and 18 seconds faster than his Woods Trail race this year.
Kaitlyn Lumbra finished strong to place ninth in Division 1 and 14th overall, earning a spot to the New England Championships as an individual. Her time of 21:13 places her tied for sixth on the BFA States all-time list for Thetford with Kelly Greenfield, who ran the same time in 1991. She is tied with Kelly for 11th on the best-ever list for all races at Thetford.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, Porter Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay will compete in the Junior Olympic Championships, also in Rhode Island.
