Kaitlyn Lumbra and Porter Hurteau inked their names into the BFA XC Record Book as they competed in the 87th Annual New England Championship in Rhode Island on Saturday, Nov. 12. It was a great way for them to finish out the high school cross country season. Each of them represented BFA and Vermont very well on the fast Ponaganset High School Course.
Kaitlyn Lumbra: Kaitlyn crossed the finish line in 132nd place out of 245 finishers. Her time of 21:25.8 made her the 20th Vermonter to finish and the 24th freshman.
Porter Hurteau: Porter placed 78th out of 260 finishers. His time of 17:08.9 the seventh Vermonter to cross the finish line and the 22nd junior.
Both of these fine young runners will be working hard to punch their ticket to New England's next year and improve on these outstanding results. New Englands in 2023 will take place in Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.