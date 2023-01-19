ST. ALBANS - After a couple of weeks on the road, the Comets were back at the Collins Perley hosting the CVU Redhawks on Wednesday afternoon. Poquette led the Comets offense with a hattrick and goaltender Makenna Montgomery put together a 17-save performance in the 4-0 blanking of CVU.
While Comets coach Luke Coiffi noted that it was a complete team effort in the win over CVU, he praised how the line of Poquette, Seneca Lamos (1G, 2A), and Maddie Montagne (1A) played; “I thought they played well, got shots to the net, and got the rebounds. Our forwards did a really good job of getting offensive chances while helping us out defensively.”
Cioffi also spoke to the Comets’ growth through a tough first half of the season and the team’s excitement to coming back to finish their season against Vermont competition.
“Everyone is excited that we don’t have two-hour bus rides anymore,” said Cioffi. “(The first half of the season) makes us better. Every (out of league) game was close, most of them were one-goal games. In the grand scheme of things, we’re much better now than we would be had we played all of those games in-state.”
The team also enjoyed extra support from the community throughout the entirety of Wednesday afternoon’s game as the first half of a back-to-back with the Bobwhites.
“It’s just fun to see,” beamed Cioffi. “In warmups all the kids were on the bench, giving the girls high fives as they went by, and it’s just awesome to come back to that kind of support after having been on the road for the while.”
“This is what St. Albans hockey is, and this is why we do what we do. We hope that all the kids that were out there tonight want to be in this locker room once they’re in high school.”
On the Scoresheet: Amber Poquette (3G), Seneca Lamos (1G, 2A), Rowan Howrigan (1A), Maddie Montagne (1A), Makenna Montgomery (17 Saves)
Comets next game: 5:30pm on Saturday Jan. 21, at the Collins Perley against the Burlington/Colchester Seahorses.
