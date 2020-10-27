MONTPELIER — The MVU Thunderbirds (No. 11) boys' varsity soccer team held off the Montpelier Solons (No. 6) for the first half of the first round of the DII soccer playoff game on Tuesday evening.
After the teams took the field for the second half, the Solons capitalized on two penalty kicks, scoring twice and breaking the deadlock in the first two minutes of play. The Solons would tack on a final goal, earning the 3-0 win and the chance to play in the quarterfinal round.
