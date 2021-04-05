FRANKLIN COUNTY - This week, baseball pitchers and catchers got the go-ahead to start warming up for the spring season. On Monday, April 5, the rest of the spring teams will begin practices, including the non-pitcher and catcher players for baseball.
Spring teams had their entire seasons canceled last year due to Covid, so many of these athletes haven't competed since the spring of 2019. We wish them all a safe, fun, and rewarding season!
Games will begin at the high school level on April 17, and as of now, a 150 people will be allowed at high school fields across Vermont. Please check with local schools to find out what protocols and attendance guidelines will be in place and how they will be implemented.
Messenger Sports thanks the coaches who were kind enough to send us these photos from their practices. It's great to get a little look at the hard work athletes and coaches are putting in to prepare for competition!
