Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND SOUTHERN VERMONT... * AFFECTED AREA...In Vermont, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden, Western Addison, Western Rutland, Orange and Windsor counties. * TIMING...The lowest relative humidity values and strongest winds will occur today between Noon and 7 PM. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with frequent gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to mid 50s. * Impacts...Because of the dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds any fires that do start will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that dangerous fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. &&