Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible with the potential for 6 or more inches of snow. * WHERE...Northern New York and much of Vermont. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday night and the morning commute Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow late Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday will transition to all snow during the afternoon hours. Snowfall could potentially be moderate to heavy at times, especially Thursday night through early Friday. In addition to the difficult travel conditions, a high moisture content to the snow over southern Vermont could lead to downed branches and power interruptions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&