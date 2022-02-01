The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the CVU Redhawks on Monday evening, falling to the visitors by a score of 47-31. In spite of the final score, the Bobwhites had a strong defensive first half taking a slim 16-15 lead.
Fouls, and a lack of offensive rhythm eventually caused the Bobwhites to fall behind in the second half to a tough Redhawks squad. BFA will look to bounce back on Friday, Feb. 4 when they host Essex. For now, we hope you'll enjoy this photo gallery of the Bobwhites in action vs CVU!
BFA Scorers: Noah Earl led the way with 10 points, followed by Justin Brown with 6, and Seth Richards 4. Thomas Demar had 3 points, Conner Leach, Liam Howrigan, Charlie Yates, and Tanner Smith had 2 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.