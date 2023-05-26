Mark Bouvier, a photographer who contributes to the Addison Independent, sent along this gallery of the Enosburg Hornets Junior Varsity baseball team as they battled with the Mount Abraham Eagles. Thank you, Mark! Don't we have a great athletic community here in Vermont?
featured
Photos from the road: photographer Mark Bouvier shares photos of Enosburg Hornets' JV baseball
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
UPDATED: Man allegedly dragged by vehicle in St. Albans; 2 people arrested in connection
-
Thunderbirds best Vergennes, JJ Beauregard homers, and MVU recognizes seniors
-
Comets top CVU on Senior Day to complete undefeated regular season!
-
Hornets walk-off against Eagles; Kyle Ovitt drives in the game winner!
-
Hornets sting Eagles; Erica Goodhue leads offense
Currently in Saint Albans
63°
Sunny
63° / 39°
2 PM
64°
3 PM
65°
4 PM
66°
5 PM
68°
6 PM
68°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.