We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased toward the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: Caleb Laroche
Heart and Hustle
Shea Howrigan (Enosburg Hornets Baseball): Shea Howrigan brought intensity and life to the Enosburg Hornets' baseball team each time he took to the field. Blocking balls behind the plate, stealing bases, and giving 100% on every play he was a part of was often the spark that his team's offense needed to get riled up to score some runs.
Dana Elkins (Enosburg Hornets Softball): Dana Elkins showed heart and tenacity all season. Her quarter final playoff performance was an incredible showing of effort and hustle for her team. Dana pitched incredibly well through seven innings in very hot weather, and she led her team on the offensive side as well. This type of performance was consistent all year for Dana, giving her Enosburg Hornet softball team her all.
Most Improved
Seneca Durocher (BFA St. Albans Bobwhite Baseball): Seneca Durocher came out this year with a purpose. As he commanded the mound and the field, I was very impressed with the maturity and confidence that he brought to his team. Coming into a starting pitching role as an underclassman is not an easy task, but Seneca's hard work showed itself in his pitching performances this year.
Kenna Lovelette (Enosburg Hornets Softball): Kenna Lovelette's performance all year was very fun to watch. In the circle and at the plate, Kenna showed that even though she was an underclassman, she was not to be taken lightly by the other team. Her performance on the field and her energy in the dugout with her teammates was a major factor for the Hornets' success this year. I'm looking forward to seeing her progress next year.
Best Defensive Player
Foster Hutchins (Enosburg Hornets Baseball): Foster Hutchins was a solid infield presence for the Enosburg Hornets all year long. His quickness and ability to read plays got the Hornets many outs that gave them the upper hand in close games. His mindset and field presence was a very big factor in the Hornet season, as he stayed cool and calm when the pressure was on.
Kyrielle Dueso (Richford Rockets Softball): Kyrielle Dueso's defensive performances were integral to the the Rockets' season. As the starting shortstop, she lead the Richford Rocket infield with confidence and poise all year long. Each game, you could see how much her teammates and coaches believed in her to be that solid foundation they needed on the defensive end.
Biggest Personality
Gabe Nyland-Funke (BFA Fairfax Bullets Baseball): Gabe Nyland-Funke was a very fun player to watch. His life and energy was something his teammates looked for all year. Whether he was behind the plate guiding his pitching staff or at-bat ready to hit, his presence was always felt by his team and his opponents. Players like Gabe make their team better and motivate their teammates to give everything they have on the field.
Sierra Yates (BFA St. Albans Comets Softball): Sierra Yates won the biggest personality award from me due to her confidence. Her personality wasn't always externally loud, but her confidence and field presence was very apparent to all those watching. The way she carried herself in the circle was a great example for the rest of her team, and with that confidence, she led her team to many wins.
