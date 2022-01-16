Future Comet

Micah Burdo poses with Comet senior Sophie Zemianek for a photo after the Comets win over Beekmantown on Saturday.

 Mike Burdo

Micah Burdo is a big fan of the Comets, and hopes that one day she'll be on the team helping BFA win a championship! After the Comets win on Saturday, Micah got to take a picture with her favorite Comet, Captain Sophie Zemianek. We're happy to see you cheering on the Comets again this year Micah! Thank you Mike Burdo for sharing this photo with us.

