Abundant snow and cold temps have made for some fun winter adventure opportunities, and while I enjoy hiking, there are many who prefer to get their cold weather thrills on a snowmobile!
VAST trails create an incredible network of trails for snowmobilers to enjoy the Vermont the winter. The organization, founded 50 years ago, is responsible for maintaining and grooming over 4,700 miles of trails in-state.
The non-profit is one of the oldest snowmobiling organizations in the US. VAST includes 127 clubs statewide, with over 24,000 members. The clubs and their many volunteers, and the landowners who allow riders to cross their land are all integral parts of the organization.
In order to access the VAST trail system, you must be a member of a snowmobile club and have obtained a TMA. If you are interested in finding out more, visit VAST online.
