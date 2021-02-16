Tim Lagasse talks with the Richford Rockets during their game against Northfield on Monday night. The girls are young and eager to play, and I'm so glad they're getting the opportunity! Thank you, athletes and coaches, for all you're doing to make this season possible!
Photo of the day: The Richford Rockets kick off the 2021 season, COVID-style
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
