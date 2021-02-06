PXL_20210205_211228772.jpg
Ruthie Laroche

After a day of clouds and snow, this 'golden hour' of sunshine warmed the woods (and my soul!) It also got warm enough that Yadi, my yellow lab, opted to bathe in the mud in the swamp. Sadly, I didn't get a good shot of that....that would have been a really fabulous photo of the day! ;)

