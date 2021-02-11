Adam and I took the short but rewarding hike to the summit of Jay Peak yesterday evening to catch a glorious sunset. On the way down, the colors softened and the trees caught the last of the fading light.
The alarm sounded at 4 am on New Year’s Day, and Adam and I hit the trail up Jay Peak, ready…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.