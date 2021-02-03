When we think of a great photo, we often imagine an image captured with perfect clarity, but sometimes a photo that just misses a spot-on focus does a great job of portraying a moment.
When I saw this photo, I loved it right away. It was captured from a video (aren't our phones amazing?), so it didn't get a precise grab on the focus. That's okay! The photo tells the story of February 2, 2021, when everyone in Vermont spent the day in a white out!
This shot of my son Josh was taken in the woods behind my house; you don't always have to go far for great recreation!
Photo of the day: I'll be sharing a daily photo to get some beauty in your day, every day. Some of the photos will be from the day before or the day of. If I get antsy for summer, you may even see a throwback!
