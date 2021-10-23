The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites soccer team wrapped up their regular season against the Colchester Lakers on Saturday Oct. 23rd, falling to the visitors by a score of 2-0. The Bobwhites will most likely be traveling to Burlington next to face off with BHS for the first round of the playoffs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you