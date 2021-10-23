The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites soccer team wrapped up their regular season against the Colchester Lakers on Saturday Oct. 23rd, falling to the visitors by a score of 2-0. The Bobwhites will most likely be traveling to Burlington next to face off with BHS for the first round of the playoffs.
Photo Gallery from the Bobwhites Final Home Soccer Game vs Colchester
Ari Beauregard
Written By
Ari_beauregard
