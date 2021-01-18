Peyton Dukas brings Comet values to UMaine Huskies

FAIRFIELD — Peyton Dukas ended her first collegiate season with the University of Southern Maine Huskies women’s ice hockey team in February of 2020.
The Huskies ended their season 12-13-2, falling 2-1 in the conference semifinal against Suffolk.
“We went the furthest the school has gone in playoffs in six or seven years,” said Dukas.
The game that stood out to Dukas was the quarterfinal played against UMass Boston; the Huskies earned the memorable 2-1 win.
“We played a six-period hockey game that included three, 20-minute overtimes. It was crazy,” said Dukas.
“We went in for a break before the third overtime, and we were tired! We were wondering when it would end!”
Dukas had scored the first goal of her collegiate career against UMass Boston earlier in the season.
“My friend, a freshman, had scored and tied the game. I was on the ice thirty seconds and scored the go-ahead goal!” said Dukas.
“We won 3-2, and the whole bench and my coach went crazy. I called my dad right off because my parents couldn’t be there.”
Like many college students, Dukas appreciated her parents’ support and loved having them attend her games.
“I’d be counting the days down until they came to a game! My dad was my coach growing up, and we really bonded over hockey,” said Dukas.
“It means a lot to see them travel to Maine and support me. My dreams with hockey came true, and it’s good to share that with them.”
BFA hockey tradition runs deep in the Dukas family.
Dukas’ father Jerry and his twin brother Gary played hockey for the Bobwhites alongside Luke and John Cioffi, who were also twin brothers.
“When I was young, my dad and I would go to the rink at Collins, and he’d show me the banners he had won. I was glad when I won a banner with the Comets,” said Dukas.
“It was always my dream to make the Comet hockey team. My cousin and my sister had both played for the team,” said Dukas.
“I’d go to the games and watch the older girls play. I made the team my freshman year, and it was the best feeling!
“Looking back, I see the history of Comet hockey and how it shaped me into the person I am today. The coaches have such good values, and they teach them to the players--work ethic, the family aspect--it’s real!”
Dukas’ years with the Comets and SASA (St. Albans Amateur Skating Association) helped prepare her for her collegiate hockey career.
“Hockey taught me about accountability and about how to give my best. My coaches wanted 100 percent on and off the ice,” said Dukas.
“I learned the value of being the best person I could be, and that helped me last year and this year. I haven’t played a game since March 2020, and I’m accountable now to workout and improve each day on my own.”
Dukas made some of her best friends through hockey, including her former teammate turned opponent, McKenna Remillard, who plays for the University of New England. The two have faced each other on the ice twice since high school graduation.
“It’s comical. We would almost run into each other on the ice! We think the same because we grew up together and played together our whole lives,” said Dukas.
Changing course in college proved to be rewarding.
“My grandma was a nurse, and I wanted to be a nurse since I was young! I took science classes in my freshman year; I didn’t love it, but I didn’t want to let my younger self down,” said Dukas.
After branching out and taking business and education classes her second semester, Dukas thought she might want to pursue a career in education.
“I worked at Blooming Minds in St. Albans last summer to see what I thought of working with kids. I enjoyed that, and I switched my major to education,” said Dukas.
“I’ve experienced more things in life than I had when I was younger. I think it’s important to try different things and see if you enjoy them; take it slow and see how things feel. Explore your options.”
