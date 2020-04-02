BURLINGTON — The People's United Bank Vermont City Marathon has been postponed until October 25, 2020 due to health concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The marathon, which usually draws more than 20,000 spectators, 1500 volunteers, and 7,500 runners each year, will be raced in the fall rather than Memorial Day Weekend.
Registered participants who were intending to race in May, will automatically have their registration transferred to the October date.
There will also be an option to defer the registration for a subsequent year. A two-year deferral will be offered to marathon runners (effective for 2021 & 2022) and a one-year deferral for relay teams, effective for 2021.
Marathoners may also run a virtual race in a location of their choosing.
If desired, runners may convert their registration fee to a tax-deductible donation, which RunVermont will direct toward its youth programs, which are the beneficiary of the proceeds of all RunVermont events.
As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, RunVermont operates on a very lean budget with the majority of expenses in the production of the race already incurred, and they will be unable to offer refunds.
The Timberlane Dental Group Mini Marathon will be postponed in conjunction with the marathon and will run on Saturday, October 24th. Participants currently registered for the May race will automatically have their registration transferred to October.
Questions may be sent to info@runvermont.org. Updates that arise can be found by visiting: https://www.runvermont.org/races/covid-19-race-updates/