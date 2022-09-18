ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets hosted the Winooski Spartans on Saturday, September 17. Enosburg fell to the visitors by a score of 4-1, but the young Hornets’ squad showed glimpses of a promising future during the game.
Outside of an early Spartan goal, Enosburg owned the first 20 minutes of play. The determined effort was almost translated into a tie game when Danny Antillon’s bid for goal struck a post following a throw-in at 29:08.
The more the initial half wore on, the more the momentum shifted in Winooski’s favor. Due to a strong showing by Hornets’ netminder Sylas Kane, Enosburg was able to make it to halftime down by only two goals.
“Sylas has become an outstanding goalkeeper,” said Hornets’ coach Randy Swainbank on the senior. “He was tested against Fairfax, Missisquoi, and quite a lot today. He’s made some huge saves so he’s doing great and he’s really coming into his own.”
Kane would continue to be sharp through the second half of play, in particular with a big save on a Winooski cross at 17:52 and a diving effort at 6:13. Enosburg’s lone goal came at 10:43 when Antillon set up a chip and chase play for Landon Paulson. Paulson was able to utilize his speed to beat Winooski’s goalkeeper to the loose ball and deposited a slow roller into the Spartan net.
For Swainbank, the outcome of the game was expected against a tough opponent in Winooski, but he welcomed the challenge.
“We’re young and it kind of showed today,” said Swainbank. “Our whole back line graduated last year so we’ve got some young guys who are finding their feet in a lot of ways. It might not have shown (on the scoresheet), but there was a lot of improvement today from some of those guys individually so it’s just going to get better.”
“That was the first solid test we’ve had all season and we kind of expected to see what we saw. We get to battle them again later on so we’ll fix what we can and push it forward.”
