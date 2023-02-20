The Vermont Principals' Association has announced the 2023 VPA Hall of Fame Class, highlighting seven student-athletes, three coaches, one administrator, and one official, Paul Trono, of St. Albans.
According to the press release from the VPA, Paul Trono has officiated Vermont high school football and Vermont high school lacrosse for 50 years; he was one of the first lacrosse officials in Vermont. Trono is considered a top official with numerous playoff assignments and state title games. He has served various functions with the Vermont Lacrosse Officials Association Executive Board, including serving as Secretary/Treasurer. He continues to teach Hunter Education as a volunteer with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
What is the VPA Hall of Fame? Since creating the Hall of Fame in 2001, the VPA has honored more than 280 student-athletes, coaches/advisors, administrators, officials, media members, and contributors for their efforts on behalf of students across Vermont.
Follow the link below to read more about Paul Trono:
What's the nomination process? Each year, nominations from the general public are accepted throughout the year to honor those who have helped with sports and activities at VPA-member schools. The VPA’s Hall of Fame Committee considers the nominations based on the criteria outlined on the website. For more information about the nomination process, the criteria for selection, the current list of inductees, the committee, and more, please visit: https://vpaonline.org/athletics/vpa-hall-of-fame/
What to know: The VPA will host an Induction Dinner on Friday, May 12, where the 2023 VPA Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted.
Where: Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony at 6:45 p.m.
Cost: Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony cost $50 and can be purchased through the ticket order form on the VPA website or by calling the VPA office at (802) 229-0547.
