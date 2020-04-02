ATHENS, GA/RICHFORD, VT — Holly Patterson isn't one to look at the dark side of things.
"Relationships, connections, innovations: those are things that I hope to see coming out of these devastating times," said Patterson, a nutrition and fitness coach, and speaker.
"I've been talking with women all over the country about what they are doing to get through this, and it's amazing what they are coming up with."
Patterson, who attended Richford Junior-Senior High School (class of 1995), excelled on the basketball court.
As the nation waits out this crisis, she was thinking of student-athletes everywhere.
"Playing sports was a huge part of growing up for me. I can't imagine how hard this would have been for me as an athlete.”
Patterson graduated from high school and went on to play basketball at St. Mike's and Johnson State College.
"I signed with St. Mike's my junior year," explained Patterson. "High school seniors are culminating their years, but juniors are in the year they'd be recruited.
"The kids seem to be handling this gracefully. Some may not be able to complete something they were eager to finish--something they were very passionate about.
"As adults, we can let them grieve, but we can also look for the positive in these situations. We may be able to help them find new things to be passionate about."
During her time at RJSHS, Patterson played for coaches David Chase and Bob Simmons, men who helped shape her future.
"Bob is one of my favorite people on the planet. He's such a gentle soul,” said Patterson, “but he will also post you up and push you around, too!
"He and David introduced me to the fact that I could be more in the sports world than I thought I could be.
"They planted in my head that I was good at the sport, and I started believing it and living it. My time with high school athletics shaped so much of what I do as an adult."
Patterson also recalled the support she and her teammates received in high school from the Richford community.
"The way sports are embraced and celebrated in Richford is so special; the town and the community were always behind the sports teams."
Games between Richford and Enosburg were Patterson's favorite.
"The Richford/Enosburg rivalry was like something from a movie! Everyone was involved, and it was a unique way to grow up," said Patterson, smiling. "I was so fortunate to have the coaches, teammates, family, and community I did."
Talking of her high school years brought Patterson back to the current state of affairs.
"I'm still grappling with the thought of what the student-athletes can take away from this. They're missing so much they've looked forward to. We need to look for the little things to uplift and change people.
"I have this saying that's like my mantra--everything is happening for you, not to you. In this situation, how can I have this be for me and not against me? It sucks that we are going through this, but I think a lot of good will come from it, too.”
On a broader scope, Patterson recalled the response of the nation to the devastating attacks on 9/11.
"When tragedies happen, there's the negative part, but there are also heroes that come along with it. We saw the worst in humanity that day, and then we saw the people running into danger to save people they didn't know.
"Our doctors, nurses, and first responders are doing that right now. They are all putting themselves at risk for others.
"Fear and faith can't live together. We can look beyond the fear into faith and help and encourage people.
"If you walk up to the foul line and feel you will miss the shot, you'll probably miss it. If you walk up in faith and 'see' the ball go into the hoop--you are much more likely to make the shot.
Patterson encouraged young people to seize the good, even when it's hard to find.
"This too, shall pass. It's temporary. Take time with your siblings, focus on schoolwork, find a new hobby or plan a future adventure!
“I acknowledge this is a really big deal. If I was in your spot, I know how disappointed and devastated I would be, but I encourage you to shift your perspective and look at what good can come from this.”
Reminiscing and pondering brought Patterson back, once again, to her athletic roots.
"My life is where it is because of the foundation of skills I learned as an athlete. Leadership skills come naturally on a team, you learn to work as a team, to share the things each one is good at, to feed the positivity between each other--it's a huge deal.
"With sports, you also have to have integrity. You can't fake it. I learned the integrity of practicing--taking foul shots when no one is looking, watching film of the people I was going to be playing against."
The people Patterson spent time with during her athletic career also left a lasting impact on her life.
"There's a quote that I like, 'proximity is power.' Who you're around is very powerful and will determine who you are becoming. The people I was around, and I looked up to, my teammates, coaches, parents, helped me be able to step into who I was becoming at that time."
This past October, Patterson returned to Richford to speak to girls at her alma mater. She was glad to see some things haven't changed.
"I watched Tim Lagasse with the Richford girls' basketball team. He's such a great example for those kids.
"I look at Vermont sports, and the coaches who are willing to step up and lead the teams; they’re community members, teachers, and parents,” said Patterson.
"As adults, we have a responsibility to infuse kids with positivity. I am so grateful for the people that did that for me.
"This crisis will end--everything is temporary--but it's good to look at it and wonder, a year from now, how it will shape us?"