The 7th-8th grade Patriots Youth Football team will face Lyndon on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the first round of playoffs. Messenger Sports caught up with the team’s captains and head coach Adam Gray and defensive coordinator Buster Start to find out what they’ve enjoyed about the season.
Q&A with the Patriots Youth Football captains
Keller Greene
What have you learned this season that has helped you improve your performance on the football field? My team and I owe a lot of things to all of our coaches. They've put so much energy into the program and invested in us. Our head coach, Adam, always teaches and shows us how to become better people and football players. He's constantly reminding of reminding us of two words we should follow: integrity and accountability.
What have your coaches done to help elevate your game this season? I switched to a new position this season; my coaches helped me learn how to play with passion and be a hard worker on and off the field. Football takes a lot of physical toughness and mental toughness, and all my coaches have helped me with that.
Daniel Mlcuch
What three things do you love about playing for your Patriots Youth Football team? First, amazing people run the organization, and outstanding coaches put their time in so we can play the best sport in the world. Second, what I love most is the team; I’ve never had a team that’s worked as hard together like our 2021 Patriots, and I’m proud to be a part of it.
Jacob Gray
What do you love about playing for the Patriots Youth Football program, and how has it made you a better athlete? Throughout my six years of playing football, I've loved how much our team has gelled every year, and I've looked forward to coming to practice and playing with my team. I hope other players get to come and share that same experience. I think of every player on this team as family. They've all put in a lot of work this year, and I think we have what it takes to go all the way.
Do you have a favorite memory from this season? The game we played in Newport under the lights was a great experience. We won that game, and I remember Darious (Pelton) knocked out a fumble, and Ty (McGillis) picked it up for a touchdown. It was very is a very fun game.
Q&A with head coach Adam Gray
What have you enjoyed about this group of 7-8 Patriots? This is my 15th year coaching, and this team has connected more than any other I’ve coached. The bonding and the moral is the best I’ve experienced in youth sports in a long time.
What was it like to get back on the field after the COVID pause? I missed it last year; parents also play a role in this, and I think they were excited to get things rolling. This is also the year I’ve had the most parent support, which adds to the team moral.
What three things give you confidence about this team as you head into playoffs? We played Lyndon very early in the season and lost the game by one or two plays. We knew what we needed to do to win that game. The season since, we’ve been 3-0, and we’re starting to execute. We’ve always been a good tackling team, but we had tiny mental mistakes to work out. We’re humming now, and going into this game with Lyndon, I feel very confident in this team.
Q&A with defensive coordinator Buster Start
What do you enjoy about coaching this age group? I enjoy that they come in raw, and we take that raw talent and watch them develop; they execute on the field and become better players and men.
Defensively, what do you like about this year’s team? Our defense came out strong and kept us in every game early on until our offense could come up to speed. Now we’re a balanced group on both sides of the ball. That growth makes us proud as coaches.
Have you coached players currently on varsity teams? I’ve been in the Patriots program for eight years, and I’ve been with St. Albans as well. I love this community, and I really enjoy seeing kids I’ve coached playing football in high school. It gives me a sense of pride.
Do you feel the Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax/LU coaches are invested in the youth program? The varsity coaches want to know about the players–-whether they’re the best player or a player who needs work. They’re invested in every player coming into their program.
How valuable is the youth program to the varsity team? It’s huge. It’s a community event; multiple families have players on all levels. They know that we’re an organization that will give the kids the tools they need to succeed through the different levels.
