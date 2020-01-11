SWANTON — Patrick Walker and the Thunderbirds have surprised high school basketball fans all over Franklin County and beyond.
The Thunderbirds, who netted three wins last year, have already doubled their win total from last year, their only loss coming to in-county, Division I rival BFA St. Albans.
“At the end fo the BFA game, Patrick scored a free throw to tie it and hit a shot to tie it,” said MVU head coach Matt Walker. “Those were big plays that built confidence.”
Patrick had 22 points against Fairfax, 16 against Enosburg, and 18 against Peoples this season.
Patrick attributes some of his success to the focus he’s had on fitness.
“I really decided to focus on getting faster and stronger so I can compete with more intensity,” said Patrick. “I think it’s helped me move better and score better in general.”
“We are encouraging fitness as something that’s part of every day, not just to get ready for a season,” said Walker. “Pushups situps and sprints. It’s that extra you need to be successful.”
Some of Patrick’s success can also be attributed to the strength of the guys around him, noted Walker.
“Ethan Creller, Gabe Unwin, and Matt Curtis draw a lot of attention and are getting Patrick the ball. Ethan is just blanketed, and because of that Patrick had more opportunities.”
“Ethan is still getting his points, but he’s showing a lot of senior leadership, and Patrick is taking advantage of the mismatches.”
Patrick, like the rest of the Thunderbirds, is enjoying the winning season.
“Our team is playing a lot better, and we are individually very strong. It’s hard to guard all five of us,” said Patrick. “We’re very deep and have a lot of options.”
This year’s group has had lots of experience on the court together, and Patrick values those relationships.
“I’ve been playing with most of these guys since the second grade. It’s good to win with my friends,” said Patrick. “We’ve all been waiting a while to win, and it’s good to do it together.”
“Our goal is to hold a home playoff game, have high seed, and a winning record.”
The winning this year has been great, but the loss to BFA also helped to galvanize the team.
“The BFA loss really helped us with our season--with how we look at things,” explained Patrick. “We let that win slip through our fingers, and it’s given us an idea of what we need to do to focus and finish a game.”
Patrick recalled the final moments of the contest against the Bobwhites, as he stood on the free throw line.
“It was so loud at one point that I couldn’t hear anything. It makes it harder to concentrate, but I felt very confident in the shot, and I knew I had to make one of them.”
Basketball has been a big part of Patrick’s childhood and a staple in the Walker household.
“I like the creativity of basketball,” said Patrick. “There are many different ways to pass and get people open...trying to move off the ball.”
“I also like hanging out with my friends,” said Patrick. “We know we have to trust each other in order to win.
“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. We struggled a little at the beginning of the season, but it’s coming together.”
Patrick and the Thunderbirds have appreciated the fans who’ve come out to enjoy the season with the team.
“We have a lot of supporters in the student section!” said Patrick. “We can hear the crowd on the court when we’re playing through everything that happens.”