The MVU Thunderbirds varsity baseball team traveled to North Country on Wednesday, April 19, earning a 2-0 win over the Falcons. Parker Hakey threw a complete game shutout for the win with six strikeouts, two walks, and four hits. Garrett Fregeau went 1-3 with a walk, run and stolen base to lead the T-birds' offense.
MVU's record improves to 4-0, and they travel to BFA-St. Albans for an in-county match-up with the Bobwhites on April 20 at 4:40 p.m.
