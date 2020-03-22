SWANTON — The winter sports season finished up just in time for Wynn Paradee to start sugaring.
Paradee began writing for the Messenger in the early 2000s, starting by writing 'blurbs' off the score sheet.
"That's also when I started writing golf stories. The golf stories became more of a humor column--I try to make it interesting to read," said Paradee with a chuckle. "We had a really good time with that."
Paradee, who has spent time as a player, coach, and sports writer in Franklin County, spent a good deal of time at the Highgate Arena this winter following the MVU hockey teams.
Paradee's perspective is always shared humorously and honestly.
"The boys were an exceptionally exciting team to watch this year. They reminded me so much of the Pittsburgh Penguins," said Paradee. "They tend to play like they are behind by a goal rather than ahead by a goal.
"They're a good bunch of guys, and Chris Hatin does a nice job with them. They work hard, and they respect him. The program is in good hands, and I think next year is going to be their year."
Paradee especially appreciated the quality of young men on the MVU hockey team.
"They are very respectful guys, and I didn't see them playing selfishly--and if you're John Lumsden you have to be proud of those guys."
The Thunderbirds fell in the quarterfinal game at Harwood Union.
"They got beat by No. 1 Harwood, who was number one for a reason," said Paradee. "And they stayed with them, losing in the last minute."
Paradee watched the Thunderbirds take on Milton, the team that also uses the Arena as home ice.
"Milton made a run in the playoffs--they took Harwood into OT in the title game," said Paradee. "They play playoff hockey all year long, and they had excellent goaltender. I thought they could pull off the upset."
Paradee also covered the MVU girls' hockey team, the team he coached to a state title last season.
"Brian Fortin did a good job of getting the eighth-grade girls into the summer league so they could all get to know each other," said Paradee.
Several players made big contributions to MVU's success this year.
"The two Brianna's are tremendously exciting players and worth the price of admission to watch," said Paradee of Breezy Parent and Brianna Jarvis.
"Abbey Bessette was the unsung hero. She played good, solid defense, and that doesn't put you on the score sheet."
The Thunderbirds finished out the year down a defenseman after eighth-grader, Brooke Rainville, broke her arm.
Another eighth-grader, Lindsey Gagne did a great job, according to Paradee.
The MVU team had five eighth-grade girls on the roster this year.
"Emily Airolid will play five years at MVU, and Lily Bedard, the eighth-grade goalie, is good for her age.
"Next year with the eighth graders having a year of experience--they will be good. They are a good young team that won ten games this year--I could see them back at Gutterson next year."
This year, the Thunderbirds finished as the fourth seed putting them head to head with top-seeded Spaulding in the DII semifinal game.
"Spaulding went 22-0, and there haven't been a lot of those in girls' hockey. I'd expect them to move up a tier this coming season," explained Paradee.
"Kami Bell of Spaulding scored 54 goals in one season, and she's a freshman. Her linemate score 28. If those kids play for Spaulding next year, they should play in tier one!
"They realign the league every two years, and I expect MVU to stay in the middle tier. You get a chance to play against some really good teams and some that are not so good in that tier.
"I think MVU girls' hockey fans are in for a good winter next year. The team should get good seeding," said Paradee.
With the COVID-19 virus closing schools, the spring season has been delayed.
Paradee will be back on the beat when the season begins--this time on the sideline of the MVU baseball field.
Paradee began writing in the spring after golf moved to the fall. His introduction to baseball was a chilly one.
"A couple of games into the season, in a game against Enosburg--the snow was falling, and we were standing for the anthem," said Paradee, chuckling.
"I was sitting there wondering how long the baseball game was going to last! If I was an umpire, every one of those pitches would be a strike!"
Paradee, who stopped watching baseball after the 1994 strike, did enjoy the high school baseball games.
"I knew some of the players because they played hockey," Paradee explained.
He also recalled trying to cover his first baseball game like he did a hockey game.
"I brought my recorder like I did for hockey. I have 15 to 20 folders in a hockey game that I listen to at the end. I had 60 for baseball!" said Paradee, chuckling again.
"I asked John Lumsden if they had a scorebook, and I started keeping all my own stats in the book."
When the spring season kicks off, Paradee has confidence in the Thunderbird baseball team.
"They should have a good team this year. They returned all their pitchers."