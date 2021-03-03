FAIRFAX — It’s always fun to see the different sides of our Franklin County athletes. I’ve watched Paige Superneau compete in soccer, basketball, and barrel racing.
If you wonder how the Bullets’ ‘small and mighty’ guard stays cool under pressure in varsity athletics, I can tell you why!
When the snow melts, you can find Paige competing in a sport that would leave many shaking in their shoes. Paige, her sister Cassidy, and her mom Dawn are barrel racing enthusiasts. Barrel racing requires skill, strength, and a cool head, and if you’ve had the chance to see Paige compete in the ring--she’s got all three.
Barrel racing requires both horse and rider to complete a clover leaf-shaped course around three barrels as quickly as possible without tipping a barrel. The courses are usually completed in less than 20 seconds.
Paige has been the Vermont Barrel Racing State Champion three years in a row. So, next time you watch Paige on the court, remember she knows how to handle the pressure!
