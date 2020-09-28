ESSEX — Horses and riders traveled to the Champlain Valley Exposition to compete in the 2020 National Barrel Horse Association Vermont State Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 26.
While many contended for the coveted title, Paige Superneau secured it for the third time in three years.
“The season started out a little rough with knocking barrels and not running at our best,” said Paige.
The early season struggles found Paige and her horse Rain in second place, two points behind Savannah Goddeau.
“Towards the end of the year, Rain and I started to click and put together some really good runs,” said Paige.
Roughly 50 riders competed in Saturday’s event, which included an under the lights shoot-out round, where the top three riders from each division competed to win a saddle. Cassidy Superneau won the saddle in the 1D shoot-out competition.
“I came into the weekend with no expectations other than to have a fun time because I wasn’t bringing my main horse Hank,” said Cassidy.
“Honor decided to show me what he’s got running a 16.5 to win the Open 1D and second in the Youth 1D in race one, which put us in the shoot out round! In race two, Honor decided to show me he could go faster, running a 16.2!”
That time would have been good for a new arena record, but the team hit a barrel.
“Honor completely exceeded my expectations! We had our ups and downs this season, but I couldn’t think of a better way to finish the year than by winning the GMBR 2020 shoot-out round with a 16.5,” said Cassidy.
“It was an amazing day full of great competition, and I can’t wait for next season!”
Bill Superneau, Vermont NBHA Director and his wife Dawn have been active in the sport for years. As director, Bill is responsible for helping to grow the sport in Vermont; Bill thanked District Director Sue Jobst for her help.
“I give all the credit to Sue for doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes and our help in the office for putting the pieces together to make our shows run smoothly and efficiently,” said Bill.
“I also thank our members, new and old, for giving us a chance and hanging in there with us as we grow.”
The Superneau family has competed in races throughout the country, including Nationals, where they have enjoyed success.
“As a dad of a barrel racing family, I couldn’t be more proud of my girls. They represent the sport with the utmost respect, never getting down on themselves when they don’t win and always encouraging others to do their best,” said Bill.
“They are both a force to reckon with everywhere we go, and I couldn’t be more proud of them, their accomplishments, and the horsewomen they have both become.”
Dawn, who’s been racing for 17 years, is thrilled to see the sport taking hold in Vermont.
“I love the sport, and I love to promote the youth, horsemanship, and sportsmanship,” said Dawn. “It all takes heart, hard work, and dedication.”