BARRE — Ridgefield Ranch was back in the ring this weekend, and it was Paige (Superneau) and her horse, Rain, who put up the best time of the day at TNT Stables.
“For me, I knocked (a barrel) in race one; it seemed like everyone knocked a barrel in race one at the show,” said Superneau.
Race two was a different story. The fastest time of the day, a 16.7 second run, was the time to beat.
“Raine and I pushed really hard to every barrel; I sat and turned just as hard, and I came out with the fastest time of the day with a 16.689!”
That time was fast enough to boost Superneau and Rain to the top spot in both the Open and Youth Division.
“I actually turned my first barrel perfectly this time after working on it!” said Superneau.
A rainy night may not be ideal for many sports, but Superneau explained how damp earth can make for great racing.
“It rained all night and a little bit in the morning at TNT Stables, but for that place, the more water you can put into the dirt, the faster it is,” said Superneau.
“That meant racers would have to push hard to each barrel because the ground was so grippy! The damp ground usually helps; it makes for faster runs!”