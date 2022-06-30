Submitted by Paige Superneau
This weekend my family and I drove to Sidney, Maine for the 7th annual Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Barrel Race. I brought Millie, one of my top horses, knowing she likes running in this pen. Saturday started with the open division race 1 in which I ran a 16.4 (seconds) to place us fifth place overall out of 160 riders. That time was good enough to get me into the shootout round later that day which was the top 20 fastest riders. In the shootout round Millie and me ran a time of 16.3 to earn us second place.
On Sunday I had Open division race 2 in which I ran a 16.1 to earn me second place in the 1D. After having some struggles in my previous races in the beginning of the year it felt great to be able to get some clean fast runs under my belt at this show!
Submitted by Cassidy Superneau
Last weekend was the 7th Annual Halee Lyn Cummings Memorial Barrel Race. It’s a race put together by Halee’s parents to honor the memory of a young girl who had a love and passion for barrel racing and sadly passed away in a tragic ATV accident. Every year about 200 competitors gather from all over New England to show their support. I had some tough luck this weekend with Hank and we knocked barrels in both runs but would have had a 16.3 on Sunday to place in the top five! Even though I didn’t have the best weekend it was still an amazing time spent with friends, celebrating the life of an amazing girl!
Big thank you to our sponsors: Purina Feeds, Med Vet Pharmaceuticals, Align St Albans and Superneau Custom Homes for helping us out this year!
When to watch: You can catch Cassidy and Paige Superneau at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Vermont on July 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.