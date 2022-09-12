FAIRFAX — After a 12-hour drive from Vermont to Virginia, Cassidy and Paige Superneau of Ridgefield Ranch competed in the National Barrel Horse Association Colonial Nationals at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington on Aug. 19 and 20. The family completed the drive in a day, getting up before sunrise and loading the horses. It's no small task, but they’ve been traveling with horses for years and know what it takes to travel, compete and recover.
Q&A with Cassidy and Paige Superneau
What do you do to prepare?
Cassidy: We get the trailer situated, do our grocery shopping, pack the hay, grain pack and sawdust for the horses and pack the tack the night before. Our horses are used to trailering, and they handle it well.
Paige: I usually take things easy the week before a big race. I don't want to risk an injury to my mare or tire her out. A long drive can be stressful, but our horses are used to it. They hop into the trailer and are ready to go.
What do you do to care for the horses on the road?
Paige: We stop to water them every couple of hours and ensure they're eating.
What's it like competing at Colonial Nationals?
Cassidy: It's a huge facility, and it's immaculate. They've got six indoor arenas, several outdoor arenas, eight covered barns and a stadium called the Colosseum. There are arenas catered to different equine disciplines, and there are usually several shows going on simultaneously. There were 400 riders at Colonial Nationals this year, which is a smaller number than usual.
How do the horses respond to the new environment?
Paige: They handle the show setting the same as any other show. They play off our nerves, so if we're nervous, they sense it; if we're calm, they'll feed off that. Training a horse to get used to the show setting is a lot of work. A less-experienced horse would be more nervous.
What do you do to prepare for the race?
Paige: We feed them early, ensuring they have grain for energy, hay and water. We clean their stalls and brush them so they feel good. In Virginia, I walked Millie into the Colosseum so she could see it.
Cassidy: I like to take Hank for a warmup ride in the morning to loosen him up and familiarize him with the arena.
How did the Friday and Saturday races go?
Paige: Millie felt good and had a lot of energy Friday morning. It's good when they're excited and ready to race. That means they handled trailering very well. We ran a 15.6 on Friday and a 15.6 on Saturday morning in the Open Division. I ran a 15.2 on Saturday night, securing seventh place in the 1D Youth Division.
Cassidy: I rode Hank Friday morning before the race, and he was all excited, jumping and throwing his head. We ran a 15.5 on Friday, which placed us in the top 10 in the 2D Open; on Saturday, we ran a 15.3, which was also a top ten in 2D Open. The winning time was around 14.8 by local girls who race in the Colosseum as their home arena. There are more professional riders at this show, so the level of competition is high.
What will you remember about this year's Colonial Nationals?
Paige: Millie had a tough time last year, but the work I put into her at the end of last year and this year came through. With horses, you'll never learn anything if you never mess up. When big mistakes come, you learn the most.
Cassidy: Hank loves that arena and always does well. It lets him open up and run to the barrels. There's a bond and connection with the horses; we're a team and do everything together, and we always learn from each other.
What did you learn from competing at Colonial Nationals this summer?
Paige: It was nice to return to a bigger show with a lot of competition and intensity. The level of competition gives you something to compare yourself to. It's a little more nerve-wracking, but it's fun to be in that atmosphere and be with each other.
Cassidy: It was nice to see how well we did at a national show, and it's a lot of fun being with each other all weekend, relaxing, getting away from work and enjoying the horses.
What do you do post-race?
Paige: After a run, I exit the arena, stay relatively close to the arena and walk her to calm her down. Sometimes, if you leave the arena and go straight to the barn, a horse may associate the arena only with high stress.
Cassidy: I hose off my horse and give him some Icy Hot; that helps them relax and cool off.
What do you do when you're not in the arena?
Cassidy: We rented a go-kart and rode that all weekend, sometimes for fun and sometimes to check on the horses in their stalls. It's a long walk from where you park to the horses' stalls, and you have to keep going back and forth.
Paige: After racing, we cook dinner in the trailer and eat together; that's probably the most fun part besides racing and doing well.
How about the drive home?
Paige: We left at 5 a.m. on Sunday after packing up the night before. The horses made it home and are doing well, but the air conditioning did go in the truck, so it was a hot ride home.
