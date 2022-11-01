Cassidy and Paige Superneau, barrel racers with Ridgefield Ranch in Fairfax, filled us in on how they closed out the 2022 season in the ring.
Paige Superneau
The weekend of Oct. 8, my family and I traveled to Essex, Vermont, for the Green Mountain Barrel Racing and National Barrel Horse Association finals. The morning before leaving for the show, I had only signed up my main horse Millie. But about three weeks before the show, I saw a great improvement in my older mare Rain’s injury, which she had been battling all summer. Rain has always been one of the top horses I can always count on. So, I took her out of her stall and noticed she looked great. I took the chance, put her on the trailer, and signed her up for the weekend with no expectations, just to have fun.
I ran a 16.5 (seconds) on Millie Friday night to win the Open and Youth classes. And I knocked a barrel and would have run a 17.5 on Rain. On Saturday morning, both mares felt great in their warmups. In race one, both mares ran a 16.8-second run and placed seventh and eighth in the Open 1D. In race two, Millie ran a 17.0, but Rain decided to turn up the heat and run a 16.5 to qualify us for the shootout round later that night.
The shootout round was held under the lights, and the 1D riders ran last. I raced against Clara Palmer and Tiffany Poulin, and all three of us ended up knocking a barrel, so we all ran again. I ran back into the arena with Rain, and she blew us away again and ran a 16.6 to win my first-ever trophy saddle. This is a show I will never forget because I’ve qualified three years in a row for the shootout round and could never quite win the saddle up until this year!
To close out the barrel racing season, I loaded Millie onto the trailer and headed to Fonda, New York, for a rodeo. The place was packed with spectators. I ran draw No. 14 in the Open, which was towards the end of the performance. Millie ran a 14.7-second run to place us sixth in the Open Class and second in the Youth Class, earning us some good paychecks. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome of this year and all the goals I accomplished! Now it’s time to rest and recover over the winter until next spring when we start working the horses again.
I'd like to thank all my sponsors: Purina Feeds, Align Nutrition, Superneau Custom Homes, Ridgefield Ranch and Med Vet Pharmaceuticals
Cassidy Superneau
This season definitely had its ups and downs for me. Despite one of my horses getting hurt at the first show of the season and my other horse getting some time off, I managed to have a pretty successful season. One of our last shows was in Essex, Vermont, for the GMBR and NBHA finals. There was over $4,000 in added prize money and around 80 competitors traveling from all over New England to compete for a chance to win a saddle in the shootout race. Although I didn’t have the best runs, I still managed to be one of the top five money earners of the weekend and end the season with enough points to win 1D fourth in the Open and 1D first in the Middle Divisions and qualify for NBHA Worlds. I was also very happy to have both my horses back on the trailer with me that weekend. It was a great time spent with friends and family and some great competition.
I’d like to thank my 2022 sponsors: Purina Horse Feed, MedVetPharm (MVP) Superneau Custom Homes, Align Nutrition
