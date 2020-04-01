SWANTON — Many Vermonters have been spending lots of time at home during this COVID-19 crisis. For parents of athletes, that's been a big adjustment.
Tanya Johnson, whose daughter Abigail played for the undefeated seventh-grade basketball team at MVU, has a creative way to pass her downtime: book folding.
"After basketball season was over, I wanted to do the MVU logo," explained Johnson. "Now that we're all staying home, I decided I was going to finish it."
Five years ago, Johnson began book folding. A lover of crafts, she took to it quickly.
"I tried it and loved it, and I've done a bunch of them," said Johnson. "I had people that wanted them, so I found a program that allows me to customize my patterns."
To create a folded book, Johnson finds an image online and converts it to black and white. She then uploads it into the book folding pattern program.
She enters the dimensions of the book and the number of pages. From there, she creates the pattern.
"Once the pattern is created, and you like it, you print out a PDF. The PDF gives you a page number and shows where you need to mark the page.
"You go through all the pages, place the markings, and cut or the pages to create the design."
The MVU logo required more intricate work, requiring 45-degree angles. Some patterns require cuts and folds while only require folds.
"I like the cut ones because they stand out," said Johnson.
Johnson keeps a bookcase of old books just for book folding.
"I especially love the old Reader's Digest books; they are all similar in size and number of pages, and the covers are interesting."
A basic fold pattern can be completed in a few days to a week if Johnson sets her mind to it; a design like the MVU Thunderbird logo could be completed in as little as two weeks.
"During basketball season, it was hard to get something done because of practices and games. Now, with no basketball and no sports, I have all kinds of time, and I'm able to work more quickly."
Johnson got started with the craft, thanks to Facebook.
"A lady added me to a group on Facebook. I saw the artwork, and I figured I could do it. I started with a flower and kept working," said Johnson.
"It's something different, and it's relaxing and fun. Not many people know much about it."
The MVU Thunderbird is Johnsons's first sports logo; she's already thinking about starting another.
"I wanted to finish this one right now because of the schools closing," said Johnson. "I wanted to get it out to show support for the MVU community."