WAITSFIELD, VT/FRANKLIN COUNTY — Many outdoor enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the opportunity to get out and explore their favorite haunts due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Karrie Thomas, Executive Director of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail, hopes that Franklin County paddlers will soon be able to explore the three beautiful water trails in the region.
The Lamoille River Paddler’s Trail, the Lake Champlain Paddler’s Trail and, the Northern Forest Canoe Trail all provide paddlers with excellent opportunities to get on the water.
“There’s an incredible amount of paddling area and informational resources for people in this area,” said Thomas.
“Getting outside and active, even for short periods, is good for your mental and physical health.”
Vermonters have been encouraged to ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ by Governor Phil Scott, and Thomas and the staff at the Northern Forest Canoe Trail agree.
“Paddlers should stay close to home, wherever that is. We recommend holding off on travel plans until it is safe to do so. Until this guidance changes, we cannot recommend thru-paddle attempts.
“We’re all in this together, and we must be responsible; we need to avoid crowds, stay close to home, be prepared, and be respectful of other people.”
“Our website has a page specifically geared to paddling in times of crisis. We include the directives from state and local governments.”
Thomas encouraged local paddlers to abide by the same rules on the water that they’re living with at home.
“Many people in Vermont live close to a put in. Make sure if you’re on a river that you can paddle down and back or that you can set up with someone in your household to pick you up,” explained Thomas.
Thomas also encouraged paddlers of all levels to keep the state’s medical workers in mind.
“It’s imperative that we all recreate within our limits; this is not the time to injure yourself and put additional strain on our healthcare facilities.
“Stay close to home, do something that is below your ability level, and don’t become a liability in a medical situation.
“It’s springtime, and even if the air is warm, the water is still cold. You don’t want to tip and drown or become a challenge for rescue. Bring warm layers, and remember that the bottom of the boat will be cold.”
Heavy rain and snowmelt can cause water to rise and create stronger currents, so Thomas advised paddlers to recreate in calm waters.
While folks wait to get out and adventure farther from home, Thomas encouraged paddlers to visit the NFCT website where they can enjoy lighthearted and fun stories.
This year the NFCT is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 700-mile long trail that runs from Old Forge, NY, to Fort Kent, ME. It is the longest inland water trail in the nation.
The trail traverses public and private land and follows traditional travel routes used by Native Americans, settlers, and guides.
“This is an exciting year for us! We’re most proud of the fact that the trail was put together by the communities that it passes through,” said Thomas.
“We’ve grown out of these communities, and we are so proud of being able to help people enjoy the route.
“I would love more people in Northwestern Vermont to know more about the trail. When it becomes safe to do so, there are so many beautiful places to explore.”
The extended social distancing restrictions will dampen travel plans in the near future, but Thomas is looking forward to better days.
“When this is all over, we will do our best to draw people from out of state and be an economic driver for outdoor recreation in Northern Vermont.
“We’ve got a wonderful trail, and we are excited to help people discover it, whether they’ve lived here their whole lives or they come to visit.”
In conjunction with the 20th anniversary, the NFCT is welcoming paddlers to send their stories and photos to chris@northernforestcanoetrail.org or to share them on social media, tagging NFCT accounts and using #nfct20.