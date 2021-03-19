ENOSBURG — On Saturday, March 13, the D3 Enosburg Hornets hosted the D1 Bobwhites. The Hornets trailed for three quarters, rallying in the fourth for the win.
“I knew we wouldn’t be able to keep our normal game plan; we had talked about making changes ahead of time, but it came down to making mid-game adjustments after realizing just how tall they were,” said McKinstry.
“Gavin Combs, Wyatt Boyce, and Silas Kane did a great job boxing out and slowing them down; if you don’t get a body on them, they’re going to get the rebound every time.”
Heading into the second half, Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette had wise advice.
“At halftime, Chad told us we had to match our energy from defense to offense, and that was key,” said McKinstry.
“Intensity and emotions were high, and seeing the ball go in the basket is almost calming; you realize it’s just a game--the same game you’ve been playing forever.
“At the end of the game, Shea got the ball to me. I wasn’t really thinking; I shot the ball like I have thousands of times before, and it went in!
“I grew up in Enosburg and played here all my life. To go out like that in my last regular-season home game was emotional; I’ll never forget it.”
McKinstry felt the support of his current and former teammates and his coaches this season.
“I’d like to thank my team; they’ve understood how hard it is to have the last year go like this. I’d like to thank last year’s seniors, some of my best friends. They’ve been rocks for me this year, and I can’t thank them enough.
“Zach Gervais, my JV coach, picked me on day one as the only freshman on the sophomore team that year.
“The past three years, I’ve been with Wyatt Larose Clement Gervais and Chad Lovelette. I’m a captain this year, but knowing they have seen me as a leader all this time has helped me grow into the player and person I am. I can’t thank them enough.”
What Lovelette sees: “Owen has become a great team leader. He plays most of the game, has the ball in his hands most of the time, and he also draws the best player on the opposing team on the defensive end. When you add it all up, it can be a lot physically and mentally. He’s learned to handle the challenge and figure out that sometimes a sub for a minute or two can help.
“Owen has also done a great job of getting his teammates involved without turning over the ball. He’s averaging twice as many assists as turnovers.
“Owen is always looking for extra gym time to work on his game, getting in the gym for extra shots in the morning before school. Yesterday was just the culmination of years of hard work.”
