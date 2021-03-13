ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets hosted the BFA Bobwhites on Saturday afternoon; the Hornets also recognized seniors Owen Mckinstrey and Kam Lovelette.
It's been a strange season for basketball as teams compete in empty gyms. When McKinstry drained a deep three to win the game 39-36 in the final seconds, and the Hornets' bench erupted with joy, it almost felt normal.
"I've been playing since the third grade. When I think about how much I've grown, it's crazy," said McKinstry.
"I never thought I'd grow up and hit that shot at the end of a game against a DI school."
The Hornets left the first quarter down by ten after the Bobwhites jumped out to an early lead thanks to the offense of Case Ballard, Peter Jolley, Jake Reynolds, Justin Brown, and Tyson Pidgeon who combined to give BFA an 11-1 advantage.
The Hornets added ten points in the second, but it was Blair Archambault's efforts, including two timely steals within 30 seconds of the start of the second quarter and a block by Silas Kane, that elicited cheers from the Hornet bench.
Ethan Hogaboom drew two charges for Enosburg in the final two minutes of the half.
"Coach is always telling us to try and take charges because it disrupts your opponents' offense and gets your team going," Said Hogaboom.
"In a three-point game, those couple small possessions can be the difference between winning and losing."
Justin Brown put the Bobwhites up by nine with a beautiful layup through traffic, giving BFA a 20-11 lead before the halftime break.
At the start of the third quarter, Shea Howrigan's three brought the Enosburg bench to their feet; Mckinstrey picked Charlie Yates' pocket, and promptly earned a trip to the line where he went 2/2 and narrowed the lead to four.
With two hard-working defenses, scoring was at a premium. Ballard gave the Bobwhites a boost late in the quarter with a mid-range jump shot. Brown would add the Bobwhites' final points in the third, driving to the hoop and securing a slender 29-26 lead for BFA.
Hogaboom, fouled on a three, early in the fouth headed to the line where he tied the game at 29 for Enosburg. Archambault gave the Hornets their first lead of the game on a free throw two minutes into the quarter.
Yates drove through traffic, tying the game for BFA, as the masked Bobwhite JV team erupted in a seated cheer.
McKinstry, whose free throws returned the lead to Enosburg, later stole the ball and went coast to coast, scoring on a breakaway layup and extending the Hornets' lead to four.
Thomas Demar's three brought BFA within two with two minutes remaining. Demar proceeded to tie the game, but McKinstry hit a deep three with nine seconds on the clock to secure the 39-36 win for Enosburg.
"It's one of those games we know that's at a different level than what we usually see--in the physicality and size of the game. We had a really good contribution from everyone, and that was something we knew we'd need against these guys," said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette.
"This was Owen's last regular-season game, and he will never forget it. I'm so proud of him."
"In the first half, there was a deliberate approach to our offense, and it worked for us. It looked good and felt right. It didn't happen in the third quarter, but we didn't get down or give up," said Bobwhite head coach Matt Toof.
"Enosburg made some adjustments at halftime, and they just didn't go away. They did a better job on the free-throw line, and we need to capitalize on those opportunities when we get them."
Owen McKinstry led the Hornets with 14; Shea Howrigan had 9. Case Ballard led the Bobwhites with 9.
