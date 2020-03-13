ENOSBURG — Owen McKinstry is an athlete who brings high effort, hard work, and a great attitude to the basketball court.
McKinstry helped lead the Hornets through the season, starting with the first game of the year against Hazen and ending last Saturday when the team contended for the school’s second state title in boys’ basketball.
The title eluded the Hornets this year, but Enosburg fans witnessed a group of players ready to give their all for the win.
McKinstry, a senior, was in the thick of the fray. He opened the game with a triple in the first quarter, followed it with another in the second, scoring ten for the Hornets.
McKinstry didn’t crack the top scorers in the semifinal against Hazen, but his effort and presence on the court were felt.
“Owen cares about his teammates, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette. “He’s up for whatever we give him for a task.”
McKinstry picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter of the game against the Wildcats.
“Owen was going to guard their best player that entire game, but with the early foul trouble, he didn’t guard him again until the last three minutes,” explained Lovelette.
“He was able to adapt to a new game plan, keep his head up, and continue to play.”
In the championship game, Owen was once again tasked with guarding the best player.
“It’s a lot of expectation--he needs to guard the best player, and control the ball as the point guard. That’s a lot to handle in a championship game,” said Lovelette.
“The defensive stuff doesn’t always show up in the paper, but Owen is willing to show up every day to make the team better and help the team win, and he has a great attitude.”
McKinstry thanked the Hornet coaching staff for their support over the season.
“Coach Chad and coach Clement (Gervais), have believed in me since day one,” said McKinstry. “They told me that they trusted me to bring the ball up and to be the leader. That kind of support is huge.”
The Hornets didn’t leave with a title this season, but McKinstry wasn’t dwelling on the loss.
“We got the runner up banner!” said McKinstry. “It was so exciting to have the opportunity to come to Barre.
“Many kids don’t get the opportunity to play in a championship game. We got to represent our school, and we got to upset the number one team and make it to the finals. That was an amazing feeling!”
McKinstry complimented his team on the intensity of their effort.
“Blair Archambault and Tommy Benoit stepped up to guard Hazen’s best player,” said McKinstry. “Every person who stepped on the floor gave their all.”
Hornet fans, famous for their devotion, packed the Aud for both games.
“The support from the community was amazing! It felt like a third of the town was there,” said McKinstry, smiling.
The support began in the town. As the bus rolled down 105, the athletes were met by a line of fans waving and cheering.
“It shows how much they care about our school and our kids. They took time out of their day to line up along the streets and wish us good luck,” said McKinstry.
“You feel a wave of happiness and pride that you have so much support.”
McKinstry also enjoyed the camaraderie on the team.
“Every day, this team came ready to work. Everyone was invested, and we had each other’s back.
Many of the boys grew up playing together, and McKinstry noted that during one AAU season, the group didn’t win a single game.
“Six years later, we’re competing for a title in Barre. It’s amazing to see how we’ve grown and what we’ve accomplished.”
McKinstry has loved the game of basketball for as long as he can remember.
“I fell in love with basketball early. In the third grade, I attended Matt Luneau’s basketball camp, and from there on, it’s been something I’ve worked at for many hours.”
McKinstry doesn’t mind investing the time to prepare and hone his skill, and he’s glad his coaches feel the same way.
“The day before the final, Coach Chad and Coach Wyatt (Larose) both took the day off from work to game plan,” said McKinstry.
“That shows the dedication they had to be ready for the game. It shows how much they care for the team and for us.
“I’m grateful for all the coaches I’ve had throughout the years--Kevin Archambault, Mike Howrigan, and Brad Lovelette--when I was young.
“My JV coach Zach Gervais and Coach Chad, Coach Wyatt, and Coach Clement--they all pushed me because they believed in me and what I could become.
“And my parents--every single day they tell me they are proud of me. After we lost the title game, the first thing they told me was they were proud of me.
“Everyone is going to have tough games, but it’s great to know that we have people around us who are there to support us, push us, and help us be better.”