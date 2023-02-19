The MVU Thunderbirds boys' hockey team had a comeback tie after being down 3-0 against Harwood Union High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.
MVU coach Adam Fortin recounted the momentum that turned the tide for the T-birds.
"After coming out a bit flat and taking ill timed penalties, we rallied late in the third thanks to two goals in 17 seconds from Owen Kane. Kane’s leadership and timely goals have kept us in a lot of games," said Fortin. "We're not an overly offensive team, and the fact he has scored 10 this year is pretty impressive. AJ Dennett also scored for us."
Fortin also spoke of MVU goalie Ethan Stefaniak's contributions in net: "Ethan had 48 saves out of 51 shots, a testament to his leadership and ability as well. He made a lot of saves that we needed tonight."
AJ Dennett scored an unassisted goal in the second period to lead off the Thunderbirds' scoring. Owen Kane scored two goals in the third period. His first was on an assist by Caden LaPlant; his second was on an assist by Nick Bessette.
