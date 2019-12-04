WORCESTER, MASS./HIGHGATE — A conversation with Michaela Martin, a 2015 MVU graduate, resounds with the necessity to focus on the positive and to stay the course to reach the goals ahead.
“I’ve always strived to be my best. You have to take what you’re given and figure out how you can make it work. You have to make the best of your situation and reach for your goals.”
Martin speaks from experience. The 2019 Becker College graduate is preparing for medical school, the Medical College Admission Tests, and working in the medical field in Massachusetts.
Martin’s interest in the medical field blossomed from a sports injury sustained during her sophomore year.
In a hockey game between BFA and MVU, Martin, who was playing for MVU, took a hit that left her with lingering back pain.
Martin finished her high school hockey career and went on to Becker planning to play college hockey at the varsity level.
By the end of her freshman season, the pain in her back was so intense she could barely get out of bed the day after a hockey game.
“Having to decide to have surgery, not knowing if I’d ever play again was extremely difficult,” said Martin. “I always have a plan in place and have structure, but there are times you have to do the best you can and go with the flow.”
Martin had the surgery, and the recovery went well; it went so well that she was able to take the ice again and finish her collegiate hockey career.
“When I woke up after surgery I had no more sciatic pain,” said Martin, “and after physical therapy, I had no more pain at all.”
“The challenge of overcoming the surgery and the real-world challenges associated with the injury helped me mature,” said Martin. “You’re not going to play hockey forever as a player, but the experiences I’ve had have helped me to grow into a better person.”
After undergoing all she did between the injury and the surgery, Martin had a clear vision of the path she wanted to follow.
“I knew I wanted to go into the medical field. Seeing the orthopedic surgeon make it possible for me to play hockey and live life pain-free was incredible for me.”
Martin was able to shadow her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michael Barnum after she recovered.
“It was an amazing experience!” said Martin. “I knew I wanted to give back. I especially wanted to work with athletes who were injured in sports, and I decided that I wanted to pursue ortho with a focus on sports medicine.”
Martin now knows firsthand the joys and the challenges student-athletes must face as they recover from serious injuries.
“I took the ice after my surgery with the mindset that I’d be the hardest worker on the ice,” said Martin.
Martin expressed her gratitude to her hockey coaches at Becker, Eliza Kelley and Megan Myers.
“At the college level, a lot of coaches wouldn’t put time and energy into an injured athlete, but my coaches were wonderful. They taught me how to skate again and took the time to work with me in one on one sessions.”
“They supported me all the way, and I’m so thankful for that,” said Martin.
Looking back, Martin values those years at Becker and feels their impact daily.
“My college teammates ended up being like family to me,” said Martin. “Having them post-grad has also been amazing. As I’ve been interviewing for medical schools, I’ve found I know people all over the country.
“I’ll always have a place to go to stay for interviews. It’s amazing to have those connections because of hockey.”
Martin recalled her professors sharing their thoughts on the success of student-athletes.
“They told me that many times athletes do better in the classroom because of the structure they have to maintain with their sports schedule and their classes,” said Martin. “Student-athletes also learn how to communicate and interact with others, which is also very helpful in all aspects of life.”
While studying for her pre-med major, Martin noted that she took advantage of every opportunity that came her way.
“During my junior year, I was able to intern with the gene lab at UMass Medical Center in Worcester,” explained Martin. “That internship allowed me to work at the Horae Gene Therapy Center with world-class doctors and researchers on a murine model (mouse model).
“My supervisor left during my internship, and I took over her murine study for a month which was a huge role.”
After graduation, Martin had to change gears again, this time leaving the comfort of her hockey team and Becker College. She opted to stay in Worcester and continue pursuing her med school goals.
“Currently, I’m working at UMass Memorial Medical Center in the emergency department doing clinical research,” said Martin. “I’m also working as a medical scribe with family medicine, orthopedics, podiatry, and pediatrics.”
Martin feels that her years as an athlete have helped prepare her to work with patients.
“I love talking to people and getting to know them,” said Martin. “I feel like my time with hockey and learning to communicate as I did help me with that.
Martin’s love for the game of hockey and all the opportunities she’s gained from it, all began in Highgate.
“My MAHA coaches were always there for me and saw the potential I had,” said Martin. “They helped me be a better person, and I’m forever thankful for that.”
“At the college level, I’ve learned through classes and the community as a whole, the importance of responsibility, respect, and passion on and off the ice. Those are great characteristics to have to go into the real world.”
Martin is looking forward to visiting Franklin County to watch her cousin, Brook Rainville, play for the Thunderbirds this winter. She was also happy to see the MVU girls win a state championship in 2019.
“That was so nice for MVU and the women’s hockey movement in Vermont,” said Martin.
“Playing sports at MVU and being on the clubs and communities I was on, gave me a chance to represent the community and respond to adversity,” said Martin. “The Franklin County Community helped me grow up to be the person I am.”