In September of 2013, Adam and I took our sons Josh, David, and Caleb to New York to tackle our first Adirondack High Peak. We’d hiked throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, but I hadn’t explored the Adirondacks as an adult. My father, Roland Ludlam, had been encouraging me to visit my neighbors to the west.
All that autumn glory: We spent a perfect fall day exploring Giant Mountain. The views from the ledges on the Ridge Trail were breathtaking, Roaring Brook falls was spectacular, and the old growth forest on the Roaring Brook Trail was enchanting, but we’d picked a Saturday at the peak of foliage season; to say the summit was busy would have been an understatement.
It was a few years before we took another trip to the Adirondacks, but when we started hiking there more frequently, I found myself loving them more and more. Now, I can’t imagine not visiting both neighbors on a regular basis.
We’re back, a decade later: On Saturday, March 18, Adam and I strapped on our snowshoes and headed up the Ridge Trail to revisit Giant. This day there were only a few cars in the lot, and the sky was brooding and overcast. Our views on the ridge were expansive; the High Peaks were shrouded in cloud, but the views over Rocky Peak Ridge and into Vermont were filled with low clouds and snow showers.
After we left the open forest and ledges behind and entered the conifers the snow was much deeper. Here, the trail markers were at our knees; we were walking in the “tops of the trees.” That means we had to be extra careful of whipping branches. I dropped my guard for a split second and took a slap from a small branch directly into my left eye.
That’s gonna leave a mark. The pain was searing, and I kicked myself for not putting on sunglasses or even throwing a pair of safety glasses in my pack. The snowpack from the recent storm had really elevated the trail, and I should have been wiser. We made the last push to the top with my eyes watering profusely and ate our lunch behind a deep snowbank on the windless, empty summit. The clouds ebbed and flowed like a tide over the massive bulk of the neighboring Dix Range.
The sun breaks through. When we reached the ledges on the descent, the clouds had swallowed the summit of Giant; the sun broke through ahead of us, lighting up Rocky Peak and the valley below. Snow showers raced across the sky to the east, and the play of light and dark was mesmerizing. Even with all that beauty, I kept a close eye on the low hanging branches on the way down; I won’t forget the eye protection next time around!
