Editor’s Note: Hello, Bridget Higdon, managing editor, here. Ruthie has graciously given her column over to me this week to share a recent cycling adventure. She’ll be back with a fantastic hike next week!
At the date of this writing, I will have biked 2,378 miles so far this year. Perhaps the most beautiful and most meaningful of those miles were the 81 I rode in Acadia National Park in mid-September.
The sun was on my side both days as I pedaled sometimes through dense evergreen forest, their floors a thick carpet of moss, and other times across shrub-lined hillsides, their ocean views unfurling slowly.
As a cyclist always on the hunt for sprawling views and quiet, unpaved roads, Acadia was a dream come true. On day one, we biked the park’s 45 miles of carriage roads, which were gifted to the park by philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. in the early 20th century.
A skilled horseman, Rockefeller wanted to travel into the heart of Mount Desert Island on motor-free roadways by horse and carriage. Rather than flattening the landscape to accommodate his roads, he built retaining walls to preserve the line of hillsides and save trees.
The roads were aligned to follow the contours of the land and to take advantage of scenic views. Made of finely crushed stone, their surface is similar to that of a rail trail and a bit rougher than some of my favorite dirt roads in Vermont.
Rockefeller also financed 16 stone-faced bridges that span streams, waterfalls, roads and cliffsides. His construction efforts from 1913 to 1940 resulted in gravel roads with sweeping vistas and close-up views of the park’s ponds, lakes, streams and cliffs.
One of my favorite spots was at the north end of Eagle Lake, where the road hugged the grassy shore and the water was as still as glass. An opening in the trees offered up a view of the Bubbles, two small mountains shaped like their name suggests.
Stopping and looking was the motto of the trip, and so our near 50-mile route that day took longer than usual. The top of Day Mountain for example, provided the first ocean view, Baker Island and the Cranberry Isles slivers in the blue.
Off the Park Loop Road, I sat along the rocky shoreline to eat a snack. The waves were both deafening and thrilling as they crashed into Thunder Hole, a natural inlet carved into the rock over centuries.
On day two, I biked to the top of Cadillac Mountain, Acadia’s highest peak. The access road was a steep 3.5-mile climb, but as each slow pedal stroke took me higher, the trees slipped farther away, revealing more sky and more sea.
For most of my life, I have felt strongest when I am writing. It is how I make sense of myself and of the world, where I am most creative and how I wield power. And yet, in recent years, I have learned to be strong on the bike too. In the saddle, I generate that same feeling of accomplishment and empowerment.
Tackling big climbs turned out to be the theme of the summer. For the first time, I biked up the Appalachian Gap, Route 108 from Smugglers’ Notch to Stowe and Jefferson Notch in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
At the top of Cadillac, we stood looking out, bikes leaning against one of the retaining walls. Several people (who had driven up in cars) looked at me with surprise, made a joke or gave a thumbs up.
These climbs were not part of some grand plan, but they are what happen when you ride with someone who challenges you, as I do. And what a gift that is, for someone to believe in you so much they see you at the summit before you even get there.
In Acadia, I was reminded of all that, among the waves and the evergreens, the gravel and the sun.
