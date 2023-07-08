Editor’s Note: Bridget Higdon, managing editor here. I interrupt your regularly-scheduled hike with Ruthie to bring you the story of a recent bike adventure. Hope you enjoy. Ruthie will be back next week.
Cresting the finish line hill into Provincetown, the sky was cerulean and the sun hot. People and bikes were everywhere, hoots and hollers loud as other riders rolled in alongside me.
Over 900 other cyclists and I had just completed Bike MS’ Cape Cod Getaway, a two-day, 178-mile ride from Quincy to Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Unfortunately, the first 100 miles (Day 1) of this year’s ride was canceled due to thunderstorms. After standing in the rain at the start in North Quincy for over an hour on Saturday, event organizers called it off and asked us to drive an hour south to Bourne, where we’d pick up on Sunday for Day 2.
It was disappointing, given I’d registered for the ride back in February and spent the spring preparing for the full distance. But it was the safe call, and Day 2 — 78 miles along the long arm of Cape Cod — was still incredibly rewarding.
Cape Cod Getaway is Bike MS’ largest event in New England. Teams of riders register for the ride and pledge to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research. So far, the 2023 event has raised more than $1.4 million.
My boyfriend has participated in the ride for six years, but this was my first time. We drove down from Vermont on Friday and met up with our team, a group of mostly retirees from the Boston suburbs. Their banter and good-natured ribbing of each other had me laughing all weekend.
On Sunday, when we were finally able to ride, my legs were feeling good and strong, energized with that adrenaline you get from an organized endurance event. We left the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and set off up and over the Bourne Bridge.
In the 6 a.m. breeze off the Cape Cod Canal, I got the first scent of that sea-salty air I love.
Cape Cod holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, my family would visit for a week in the summer — me, my brother, my parents, uncle and grandparents all in one house. I have happy memories of chasing tadpoles in Baker’s Pond and of digging for hermit crabs at Skaket Beach.
When I think about it, those early years on the cape as a kid were integral to my love for the bicycle. In the mornings, I woke up to the sound of the Tour de France on the television, my dad following the professional riders as he made breakfast. We then all got on our bikes and rode the Cape Cod Rail Trail, pedaling past cranberry bogs and through Main Streets.
My brother and I often raced each other down quiet sections of path and trailed after my dad as he window-shopped the latest road bikes at Orleans Cycles.
When I was granted permission to ride the rail trail to the Brewster Book Shop by myself, there was so much thrill in independently locking my bike up outside and buying a new book with my own money.
If you’d told that 11 year-old Bridget that she’d someday ride the Cape Cod peninsula end-to-end, all 78 miles, I don’t think she’d have believed you. That would have seemed too far and too hard then, only something the cyclists on TV did.
But there I was two weeks ago, chasing other riders along the pavement and taking my turn at the front of the paceline. All the while, I was seeing new sights I hadn’t before, despite all those years of visits. The Sagamore Bridge cloaked in fog. A spectacular ocean view atop a short punchy hill in Wellfleet. Sand dunes cascading into the shoulder of Route 6 near Provincetown.
I loved every minute and can’t wait to do it again. I’ve got unfinished business. Fingers crossed for no thunderstorms in 2024.
